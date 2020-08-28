Northcoast Research Comments on Intuit Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intuit in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $345.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.78. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

