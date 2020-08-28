FY2020 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Lifted by Wedbush

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

TOL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.53.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 6.84. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,869 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,071,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,275,000 after buying an additional 100,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,536,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after buying an additional 2,344,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 717,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,457 shares in the company, valued at $11,779,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $11,232,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

