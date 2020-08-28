Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $100.00 at Loop Capital

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Williams-Sonoma from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.85.

NYSE WSM opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $101.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,592.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,253,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,523,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $3,781,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,624,000 after buying an additional 39,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

