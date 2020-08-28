Truist Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $240.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price boosted by Truist from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Splunk from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.94.

Splunk stock opened at $215.39 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $220.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,765,376.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $6,999,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $5,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,831 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

