BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point reduced their price target on BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

