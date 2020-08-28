Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $240.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.94.

SPLK stock opened at $215.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.61. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $220.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $564,187.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,913,046.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $876,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,779,911.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,934,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,166,000 after purchasing an additional 473,790 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

