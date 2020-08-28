Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $242.00 at UBS Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $228.00 to $242.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.94.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $215.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $220.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.48.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,979.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $876,598.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,779,911.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

