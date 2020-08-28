Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $227.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $227.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $188.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.94.

Shares of SPLK opened at $215.39 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $220.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average of $166.48.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $876,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,779,911.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $459,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,765,376.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

