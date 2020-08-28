Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.94.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $215.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.61. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $220.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.48.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $876,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,779,911.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $149,615.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,828.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2,598.0% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,349 shares of the software company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 963.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 440,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,630,000 after acquiring an additional 399,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

