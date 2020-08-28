Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $188.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.94.

SPLK stock opened at $215.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.48. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $220.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,765,376.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $876,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,779,911.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,166,000 after purchasing an additional 473,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $611,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

