Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $192.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.94.

SPLK stock opened at $215.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $220.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,765,376.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

