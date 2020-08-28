Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Mizuho currently has a $225.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $205.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPLK. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.94.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $215.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $220.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.48.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $564,187.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,913,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Splunk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Splunk by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Splunk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.