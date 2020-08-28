Keybank National Association OH Buys 955 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Exelon by 68.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 37.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,901 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 75.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Exelon by 25.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 185,481 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 12.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,804 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

NYSE EXC opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.