Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $13.59 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,400.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,676.22 billion, a PE ratio of 128.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,453.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,490.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Keybank National Association OH Buys 955 Shares of Exelon Co.
Keybank National Association OH Buys 955 Shares of Exelon Co.
Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $13.59 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $13.59 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated
Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated
Keybank National Association OH Purchases New Shares in Livongo Health
Keybank National Association OH Purchases New Shares in Livongo Health
Amazon.com, Inc. is Prospera Financial Services Inc’s 10th Largest Position
Amazon.com, Inc. is Prospera Financial Services Inc’s 10th Largest Position
Keybank National Association OH Has $510,000 Position in Monster Beverage Corp
Keybank National Association OH Has $510,000 Position in Monster Beverage Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report