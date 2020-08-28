Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of Natus Medical worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $577.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.80. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

