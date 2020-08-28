Keybank National Association OH Purchases New Shares in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the second quarter valued at $840,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Livongo Health by 293.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 52,856 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the second quarter valued at $469,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Livongo Health by 90.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Livongo Health by 591.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

In other news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $5,528,153.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,267,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $395,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 229,489 shares in the company, valued at $13,535,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,574 shares of company stock worth $8,771,443 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $136.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.51. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Livongo Health’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Livongo Health Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.