Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Prospera Financial Services Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 9,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,846,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,400.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,453.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,145.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2,490.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,676.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.