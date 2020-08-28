Keybank National Association OH Has $510,000 Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 154.3% during the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 565,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,743 shares of company stock worth $13,834,094. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $84.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

