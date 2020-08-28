669 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,400.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,145.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,490.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,676.22 billion, a PE ratio of 128.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,453.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

