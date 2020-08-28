Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stake Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $462.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 21.20 and a quick ratio of 21.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.73. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.36 by ($2.96). The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.58, for a total value of $4,238,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,778,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,217,851.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.63, for a total transaction of $4,846,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,808,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,451,416.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,329 shares of company stock valued at $25,132,525. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

