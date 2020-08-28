Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 13,400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 6.2% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,400.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,676.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,145.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,490.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,453.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

