Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,661 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

VAR stock opened at $172.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.63. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

VAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total transaction of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,501.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,367 shares of company stock valued at $8,425,236 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

