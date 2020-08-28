Toronto Dominion Bank Has $599,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 267,714 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $3,400.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,145.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2,490.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,676.22 billion, a PE ratio of 128.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,453.00.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
