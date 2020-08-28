Toronto Dominion Bank Has $599,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 267,714 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,400.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,145.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2,490.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,676.22 billion, a PE ratio of 128.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,453.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

