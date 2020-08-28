Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,181 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,528,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,959,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,978 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,112,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,499 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,928,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

