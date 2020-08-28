Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

BSX stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,755 shares of company stock valued at $574,168 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

