Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,400.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,490.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,453.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,676.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.66, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

