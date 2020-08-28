Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.66% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTB. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 330,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after acquiring an additional 103,653 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 429,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 68,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NYSE CTB opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.34. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

