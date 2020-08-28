Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $34.50 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Rowe increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,400.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,490.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,676.22 billion, a PE ratio of 128.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,453.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

