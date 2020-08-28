New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,533 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 578,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,533 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of L Brands worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $303,624,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in L Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $48,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 86.1% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup downgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

Shares of LB stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

