State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

