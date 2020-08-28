Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 570,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $9,962,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 64.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,400.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,676.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,453.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,145.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,490.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

