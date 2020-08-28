State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,272 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Athene were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the second quarter valued at $744,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Athene during the second quarter valued at $378,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 105.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Athene by 88.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Athene by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $37.22 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. Athene had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Athene’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

