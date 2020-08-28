L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 271.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,102 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of L Brands worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LB. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in L Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 46,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in L Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in L Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in L Brands by 128.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in L Brands by 32.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LB opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

