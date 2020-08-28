Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $43.81 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 570,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,962,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,400.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,453.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,145.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,490.39. The stock has a market cap of $1,676.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.66, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

