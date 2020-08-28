Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $43.81 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 570,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,962,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,400.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,453.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,145.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,490.39. The stock has a market cap of $1,676.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.66, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
