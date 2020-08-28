State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.44 Million Stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,003 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of DXC Technology worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 116.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,604,000 after buying an additional 2,993,903 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DXC Technology by 85.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after buying an additional 2,792,685 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 32,273.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,044,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,684,000 after buying an additional 2,038,391 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in DXC Technology by 196.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,670,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after buying an additional 1,106,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 26.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,796,000 after buying an additional 1,003,074 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

DXC stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

