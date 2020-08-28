State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 27,371 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,371 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Dropbox worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Dropbox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Dropbox by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dropbox by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $158,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $290,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,710 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

DBX stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 290.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

