State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 60 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Credit Acceptance worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.97, for a total transaction of $1,916,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.40, for a total value of $4,124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,808,496 shares in the company, valued at $745,823,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,329 shares of company stock valued at $25,132,525. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CACC opened at $462.26 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.