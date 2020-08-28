State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,811 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,211.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $669.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

