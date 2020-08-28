Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,379 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of PRGO opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.16. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,788.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.