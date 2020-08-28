Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,257,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,172,000 after buying an additional 795,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,196,000 after buying an additional 154,734 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,711,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,081,000 after buying an additional 117,084 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 52.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,519,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,907,000 after buying an additional 871,114 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,656,000 after buying an additional 353,802 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFG opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

