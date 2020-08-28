Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,305 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $202,972,000 after buying an additional 914,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $139,159,000 after buying an additional 734,319 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,248,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 535,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after buying an additional 297,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,723.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,264 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after buying an additional 276,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $97.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.46.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

