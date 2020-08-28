Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NXST opened at $95.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average is $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $100,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $1,188,535. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

