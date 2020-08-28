Synovus Financial Corp Sells 87 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,198,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 27.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 285,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,076,000 after buying an additional 61,502 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 86.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco stock opened at $244.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.80. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $246.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day moving average of $179.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Vertical Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.83.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.