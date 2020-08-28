Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Sells $46,045.08 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Scott Mendel sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $46,045.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Mendel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Scott Mendel sold 4,532 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $64,082.48.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $754,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $35,709.52.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $13.12 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

