Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $199.93

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $199.93 and last traded at $198.90, with a volume of 734245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.04.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after purchasing an additional 772,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,301,000 after purchasing an additional 135,242 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

