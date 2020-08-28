GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Sells $80,486.97 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $80,486.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,118.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Andrew Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,688 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $72,851.52.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 44,881 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $696,553.12.

On Monday, August 3rd, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $71,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $57,800.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $38,880.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,021 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $19,239.92.

GNMK opened at $13.12 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.74.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

