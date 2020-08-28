Sandra Sedo Sells 2,914 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $93,073.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,895.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sandra Sedo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Sandra Sedo sold 440 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $14,471.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $33.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSII. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 150.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after acquiring an additional 813,837 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth $20,508,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth $18,897,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,690,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth $7,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

