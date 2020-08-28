Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.75.
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72. Semtech has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $64.10.
In related news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,390.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $320,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,497.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
