Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.75.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72. Semtech has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $64.10.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,390.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $320,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,497.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

