BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Craig Hallum

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.27.

BOX stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. BOX has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,386,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $313,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,218,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,087.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,131. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,122 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 60.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,135,000 after acquiring an additional 73,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 117,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Analyst Recommendations for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

BOX Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Craig Hallum
