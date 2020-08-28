Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Roth Capital

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LCI. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lannett currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.06.

NYSE LCI opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $249.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.76. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lannett will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 67,364 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 91,399 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lannett by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

